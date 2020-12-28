Duggar Rebels! A Look Back at All the Times the Kids Defied Their Family’s Strict Rules
B-B-B-B-Bad to the bone! The Duggars follow a strict ministry that makes them abide by a long list of rules, and even though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar tried to make sure their children live up to those ideals, the kids still rebelled from time to time.
Back in June 2012, Michelle revealed in a blog post that the famous family doesn’t take summertime beach trips because the boys don’t need to be tempted by girls in bikinis. “We typically don’t go to the beach in the summertime,” she wrote. “And in general, we don’t do a lot of swimming events where swimming suits are worn because it’s just too hard for the guys to try to keep their eyes averted in those situations.”
Apparently, when Jim Bob spies an attractive woman in public, he tells the kids, “Nike,” which is code for them to drop their eyes to their shoes to avoid being tempted by too much sexy skin on display.
Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) was the first obvious offender when it came to breaking free. It seems she started the whole rebellious trend when she made the decision to (gasp!) wear pants. The Duggar daughters have been required by their parents to wear long skirts and dresses since they were little — not only because they’re modest, but because they also flaunt the girls’ femininity. When Jinger first stepped out of the house in long-pants, emphasizing that she had, in fact, two separate legs, it caused quite a stir.
Though it took some time to trickle down, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) was spotted wearing a pair of pants, too. As time went on, she even rocked leather leggings, shorts, a nose ring and a tattoo.
These days, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), Jana Duggar, Amy King (née Duggar), Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), and yes, even baby Felicity Vuolo have worn pants in solidarity.
Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the times the Duggar kids defied Jim Bob and Michelle’s strict rules.
