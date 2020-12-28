Duggar Rebels! A Look Back at All the Times the Kids Defied Their Family’s Strict Rules

B-B-B-B-Bad to the bone! The Duggars follow a strict ministry that makes them abide by a long list of rules, and even though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar tried to make sure their children live up to those ideals, the kids still rebelled from time to time.

Back in June 2012, Michelle revealed in a blog post that the famous family doesn’t take summertime beach trips because the boys don’t need to be tempted by girls in bikinis. “We typically don’t go to the beach in the summertime,” she wrote. “And in general, we don’t do a lot of swimming events where swimming suits are worn because it’s just too hard for the guys to try to keep their eyes averted in those situations.”

