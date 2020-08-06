Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Would you take dating advice from Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar)? The Counting On star was slammed by fans for talking about how to “stay encouraged” while single on her new podcast episode with husband Jeremy Vuolo. Citing the fact that the couple started courting when Jinger was only 22, her followers told her addressing the subject was “out of her pay grade.”

“Jinger was single for like five [minutes]. Don’t think she knows much about that topic,” one commenter wrote. “Yikes, you were not single long,” another chimed in. A third added, “Nope, sorry, Jinger. I cannot take this seriously. You have no idea what it is like being single. You have never been responsible on your own for anything at all. You went from your parents’ house to your husband’s house. And you were very young to get married as well, so it isn’t like you were single for very long.”

Despite that, some fans were grateful to hear the Duggar daughter’s perspective — especially considering she’s likely talked about the topic a lot with big sister Jana Duggar. While Jinger, 26, didn’t have to wait long for Mr. Right, her oldest sister is still searching for The One at age 30. On Counting On, Jana revealed there have been “a number of guys” in her life, but nothing has worked out just yet. She even joked on Instagram that her Prince Charming might be taking his time because he’s “riding in on a green turtle instead of a white horse.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t need the occasional morale boost from her siblings, though. “I long to be married,” she told Us Weekly in early July. “One day, I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”

But while the 19 Kids and Counting alum is “not that worried” about speeding the process along, an insider told In Touch in September 2019 that parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are getting “frustrated” with their eldest daughter’s single status. “Meet a nice boy, date, get engaged, marry and start a family right away — that’s just how the Duggars do things,” the source said. “But Jana isn’t going to marry someone just to follow the family norm — and that’s refreshing.”