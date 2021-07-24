Feeling free! Britney Spears went topless in a sexy new photo while wearing nothing but Daisy Dukes via Instagram on Friday, July 23.

The pop star, 39, posed for the shot with her hands covering her braless chest while rocking a pair of short denim jeans with the button and zipper undone with the waist folded down. She simply captioned the photo with a potted plant emoji.

Several celebs showed their support in the comments. Singer Tinashe wrote, “BRITNEYYYYYYYYYYY.” Paris Hilton commented, “That’s hot [heart eyes emoji] [fire emoji].”

The “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer seems to be in great spirits after her big win in court amid her conservatorship battle. On July 14, Judge Brenda Penny approved the singer’s request to hire her own attorney to represent her in the battle. She hand-picked Matthew Rosengart, a high-powered Hollywood litigator.

Britney revealed she wanted to charge father Jamie Spears, who still remains in control of her legal guardianship, with conservatorship abuse. “This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life,” she said in a statement during the court hearing.

After her victory, the “Stronger” singer took to Instagram to share a video of her doing cartwheels and riding a horse. She also became more vocal on social media about her feelings on the conservatorship. On July 16, she called out the people in her life who are now celebrating her triumph but were not there for her while she was struggling.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!” Britney wrote in her caption. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. [three middle finger emojis] and have a good day !!!!!”

She added, “PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love [three kiss mark emojis] !!!!”