Staying close to the family. While a handful of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children have moved away from their parents’ huge property, many of them still live at home or near the main house. Keep reading for a breakdown of the Duggar family compound and who lives on the property, plus find out which Duggar children have left the nest.

Where Is the Duggar Compound?

The Duggar compound is located in Tontitown, Arkansas. The main house took a year and a half to build with the help of family and friends, and the Duggars officially moved in in 2006.

How Big Is the Duggar Compound?

It takes a lot of space to raise 19 children. So, it’s not too surprising that the Duggar family’s main house is 7,000 square feet big. Fans of the family’s now-canceled TLC shows, 19 Kids and Counting (2008 to 2015) and Counting On (2015 to 2020), have gotten plenty of looks at the property, and Jim Bob and Michelle have shared insights on their home.

In a 2011 house tour, Michelle revealed that they received triple the amount of supplies they needed to build the main home, which turned out to be a blessing.

“The house grew, from two of them to three of them! It worked out perfectly,” she said. “Now we have added on a whole other part of the house, which is the girls’ room and the garage down below.”

The main house has received many updates and makeovers through the years. Jim Bob and Michelle’s property has even spread beyond the house, with several buildings on the compound to accommodate for the Duggar children growing up. The Duggar compound spreads across more than 97 acres of land, as The Sun reported in 2022.

Who Lives on the Duggar Compound?

In a July 2020 episode of Counting On, Jim Bob and Michelle revealed that their children are allowed to move out at 18 years old if they wish to do so. However, they added that many of the children have chosen to stay on the compound as adults in order to save money. Marital status also seems to affect the Duggars’ living situation, as the kids traditionally stay at home until they tie the knot.

The four youngest Duggar children — Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie — are all under the age of 18 at the time of this publication and therefore live in the main house with Jim Bob and Michelle. The girls share a room. Michelle’s great-nephew Tyler Hutchins, whom she and Jim Bob gained primary custody of in 2016, is also under 18 and living at the house.

Meanwhile, Jana Duggar, Jason Duggar, James Duggar and Jackson Duggar are older than 18 but still unmarried and living on the family’s property. Jason lives in his own home located at the compound. James seemingly has his own place, too, as seen in a Christmas vlog in 2022. Rumors have circulated that Jana now lives in a tiny house on the property after bunking with her younger sisters for many years.

Some of the married Duggar children still live on the compound with their own families. While eldest son Josh Duggar is serving his prison sentence, his wife Anna Duggar is reportedly living on the Duggar property with their seven kids. Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), live in a cabin that is reportedly located at the Duggar compound.

Which Duggars Moved Away from the Compound?

As for the other Duggar children, they are mostly scattered throughout Arkansas with their spouses and children, living on their own but still near Jim Bob and Michelle. Estranged daughter Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, live slightly farther away with their three kids. Jill and Derick moved into a home in Siloam Springs, on the border of Oklahoma and Arkansas, in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), who is also estranged from her parents, and husband Jeremy Vuolo moved across the country to California in 2019 after previously living in Texas. They share two daughters.

Why Were the Police at the Duggar Compound?

In Touch confirmed that on June 26, 2023, police visited the Duggar family compound at 8:26 a.m. as part of a follow-up investigation. However, the incident that prompted the initial investigation is unknown at the time of publication.