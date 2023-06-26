The Duggars appeared on TLC as a wholesome family with conservative values, though they are no strangers to controversy.

Over the years, the family members have made headlines for breaking the law. However, the Duggar with the most criminal history is Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s eldest son, Josh Duggar.

In 2015, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Josh had molested five underage girls when he was a teenager in 2006. Four of the victims were his younger sisters Jill Dillard (née Duggar) Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar). Josh was never arrested or criminally charges in relation to this incident.

Following the scandal, Jill and Jessa were interviewed by Megyn Kelly on her now-defunct show, The Kelly Files, about the incident.

While the sisters said they had “moved on” from the issue and had “forgiven” Josh during the interview, Jill revealed that she didn’t want to participate in the appearance during the 2023 Prime Video documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

“In hindsight, I would not have done the Megyn Kelly stuff,” Jill said in the docuseries, which premiered on June 2. “I felt like I was in a place again of, like, bearing the burden and the weight of just — even though you volunteer, it’s like you feel obligated to help.”

The family’s reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled due to the scandal, though they eventually went on to star on Counting On without Josh.

The spinoff premiered in December 2015 and remained on TLC until it was canceled in June 2021 after Josh was arrested on child pornography charges.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” Jim Bob and Michelle said in a statement on the family’s website following the show’s cancelation. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous — following God is an exciting adventure!”

After reflecting on having some of their family’s “most treasured moments” captured on TV, the Duggar patriarch and matriarch said they felt hopeful about the future.

“We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!” Jim Bob and Michelle continued. “We are forever grateful for our film crew and so many others behind the scenes who have become like family to us over the years. The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!”

Keep scrolling to take a look at the Duggar family’s run-ins with the law.