Though there are technically only 19 kids on the Duggar family tree, parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also had a 20th child living with them for many years: Tyler Hutchins. Michelle’s great-nephew started showing up in Counting On episodes in 2018. The Duggars introduced Tyler to their fans on Facebook, but more casual viewers of the TLC show might not know who he is. So how does Tyler fit into the family?

Who Is Michelle Duggar’s Great-Nephew, Tyler Hutchins?

Tyler was already part of the Duggar family before his adoption. In Touch exclusively revealed back in November 2016 that Jim Bob and Michelle were granted permanent guardianship over Tyler — after originally obtaining temporary guardianship two months prior. “Jim Bob and Michelle couldn’t be happier right now,” a source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Jim Bob and Michelle have made the child feel right at home. They treat him like their own and he looks up to them as parents.”

Michelle’s older sister, Carolyn Hutchins, is Tyler’s grandmother. Carolyn’s daughter, Rachel Hutchins, welcomed her son when she was an unmarried teenager. Though she originally “gave up custody of her son [in August 2015] to her mother,” they had to find a new arrangement for Tyler after Carolyn suffered a stroke. Rachel went through a string of financial and legal troubles that left her struggling to care for her child — that’s when her aunt and uncle stepped in.

Even though Jim Bob and Michelle are Tyler’s legal guardians, Rachel and Carolyn are still in his life. His mom was granted supervised visits with her son after her aunt and uncle obtained permanent guardianship. When Tyler celebrated his 9th birthday, his grandma joined the rest of the family to help celebrate.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Treated Tyler Like Their Own Child

Just like with their biological children, Michelle and Jim Bob make sure to spoil Tyler with some extra attention on his birthday. In 2017, they shared a sweet birthday message to him on their official Facebook page, writing, “We are so glad to have you in our home and a part of our family! Your bright smile and sweet spirit brings much joy to us all! Jackson loves having a ‘little brother/cousin’ to ride bikes and play with and read your bibles together [sic]. Our prayer is that each day you will seek God’s will for your life and that God will use your life in a great way.”

Courtesy Duggar Family Facebook

He also appears in family photos, cheers at sports games, visits Fort Rock Family Camp and goes on mission trips with the rest of the crew. In addition to the annual birthday message, the Duggars have also posted his silly moments on Facebook and Instagram like they do for their other kids.

Where Is Tyler Now?

Jim Bob and Michelle had custody of Tyler from 2016 to June 2023, according to a September 2023 report from Without a Crystal Ball’s Katie Joy. He then went to live with his grandparents, Carolyn and John, after Jim Bob and Michelle agreed to give up custody.