The Duggar family compound was visited by police as part of a follow-up investigation, In Touch can confirm.

Authorities were on the property on Sunday, June 25, at 8:26 a.m., In Touch confirmed via online records after an unknown incident took place at the location.

The former family stars of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting have had multiple run-ins with law enforcement over the years. Most recently, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughter Jana Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after an alleged incident took place in September 2021, In Touch confirmed two months later.

The Counting On alum, 33, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge at the time.

In December 2021, Jana broke her silence on the situation by releasing a statement via her Instagram Stories.

Jana Duggar/Instagram

“I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time,” she explained. “The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed. They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

Her court hearing had been scheduled for January 10, 2022, but she settled the charge outside of court, In Touch confirmed.

Apart from Jana, her brother Josh Duggar is notorious for his legal trouble. The disgraced former reality TV star, 35, was arrested and charged with one count of possessing and one count of receiving child pornography in April 2021.

Although Josh initially pleaded not guilty, he was later convicted on both counts during his trial in December 2021. However, the count of possessing child pornography was later dropped during his sentencing hearing in May 2022. He is now serving his prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Facility (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas.

The former reality TV star was originally sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars, but his release date was changed to August 12, 2032, which indicates that Josh is spending just over 10 years in prison, In Touch exclusively confirmed in July 2022.

In addition to his prison sentence, Josh was also ordered to pay $50,1000 in restitution fees, but he still owes the sum, In Touch also confirmed. Per the Washington County Clerk’s Office, Josh was ordered to pay the amount “immediately” after his sentencing took place, but he has yet to fulfill the financial obligation.

Though Josh is still married to wife Anna Duggar, a source exclusively told In Touch in January that she has been “questioning their future.” The couple share children Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson together.

“She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult,” the insider said about the mother of seven, 35, who wed Josh in September 2008.