There’s one less child in Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar‘s home as they’ve agreed to give up custody of nephew Tyler Hutchins, who has lived with the couple since 2016 under permanent legal guardianship, according to a new report by Katie Joy from blog Without a Crystal Ball.

Tyler’s grandparents, John and Carolyn Hutchins, say the 15-year-old has been living with them since June 2023, ​reportedly petitioning an Arkansas court to now substitute them as his guardians since they are his closest biological relatives according to the ​blog. Carolyn is Michelle’s older sister and her daughter, Rachel Hutchins, is Tyler’s mother. The couple allegedly said in court papers that they’re able to provide a stable environment for the boy and that his mom has no objections to the guardianship transfer away from the Duggars.

Rachel gave birth to her son in February 2008 when she was an unmarried teen. Although she originally gave up custody of her son in August 2015 to her mother, Carolyn suffered a stroke and a new living arrangement needed to be found for Tyler as Rachel was going through a string of financial and legal troubles. Jim Bob and Michelle stepped in and obtained temporary guardianship of their nephew, being granted permanent legal guardianship two months later.

“Jim Bob and Michelle couldn’t be happier right now,” a source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Jim Bob and Michelle have made the child feel right at home. They treat him like their own and he looks up to them as parents.”

TLC viewers are aware of Tyler’s story, as he started appearing in episodes of Counting On in 2018. The Duggar family also introduced Tyler to their fans on Facebook and social media. In October 17, a smiling Tyler was seen attending an Arkansas Razorbacks college football game in an Instagram photo with Jim Bob and accompanied the family on a mission to Central America in 2018.

When the Duggar siblings’ cousin Amy Duggar King gave birth to son Daxton with husband Dillon King in October 2019, Tyler appeared in an adorable Instagram photo the following month with his cousins and Amy holding her newborn.

Jim Bob and Michelle made sure to make Tyler feel part of their family of 19 children and numerous grandchildren. In 2017, they shared a tender birthday message to him on their official Facebook page, writing, “We are so glad to have you in our home and a part of our family! Your bright smile and sweet spirit brings much joy to us all! Jackson loves having a ‘little brother/cousin’ to ride bikes and play with and read your bibles together [sic]. Our prayer is that each day you will seek God’s will for your life and that God will use your life in a great way.”