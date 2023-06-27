Several of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s kids, including son Jason Duggar, were spotted singing in church after their home was visited by police.

Jason, 23, joined his siblings Jackson, Johannah and Jennifer to sing on stage during the service on Sunday, June 25, according to blogger Without A Crystal Ball.

In addition to sharing a photo of the Duggars singing with other churchgoers, the blogger claimed that Jason has been absent from recent services and Jim Bob, 57, allegedly doesn’t attend church often.

The Duggar siblings were spotted in church just hours after police visited their home as part of a follow-up investigation at 8:26 a.m., In Touch confirmed via online records. It is not currently known what incident took place at the location that led to the police visit.

The family has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement over the years. The most recent incident took place when Jana Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after an alleged incident occurred in September 2021, In Touch confirmed two months later.

The former TLC personality, 33, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge at the time.

Jana broke her silence regarding the situation in December 2021. “I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time.

She went on to explain that the incident took place when she was babysitting and “one of the children wandered outside alone.”

“A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed,” Jana continued. “They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

A court hearing was scheduled for January 10, 2022, though the Counting On alum settled the charge outside of court, In Touch confirmed.

Jana isn’t the only Duggar to have run-ins with the law. Her eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was arrested and charged with one count of possessing and one count of receiving child pornography in April 2021.

Tlc/Kobal/Shutterstock

In December 2021, Josh, 35, was convicted on both counts. However, the count of possessing child pornography was later dropped during his May 2022 sentencing hearing. The disgraced reality star is now serving his prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Facility (FCI) in Seagoville, Texas.

Josh was originally sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars, though his release date was changed to August 12, 2032. The new date means that Josh will be spending just over 10 years in prison, In Touch exclusively confirmed in July 2022.