OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby Reveals She Has ‘Not’ Had a ‘Tummy Tuck’ After Giving Birth to Quints

Too blessed to be stressed! OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby revealed whether or not she’s had a tummy tuck following the birth of her quintuplet girls.

“This question I get a lot,” the 37-year-old told fans during a Q&A on Thursday, January 21. “No, I have not had a tummy tuck,” she clarified about going under the knife, adding, “But I would not think any less of someone else wanting to get one. I know the after body challenges our body faces after going through pregnancy, so if some other mom chose to have a tummy tuck, by all means … you do you.”

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

The reality TV mama — who shares Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, Parker Kate, Ava Lane and Olivia Marie as well as an older daughter, Blayke, with husband Adam Busby — gave birth to their quints in 2015. Four years earlier, the couple welcomed their firstborn.

This isn’t the first time the couple responded to plastic surgery rumors. Back in 2019, the pair were enjoying a romantic getaway celebrating their 10th anniversary with friends, and fans couldn’t help but gush over Danielle’s trim figure in a bikini. Unfortunately, some went a little too far while admiring her physique, and Adam, 38, decided to step in.

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

“How did you get your stomach so tight after having all those babies???!” asked one fan, while another chimed in, “Please please tell us how you look so freaking amazing! I’m a mom of three, and I need your secret lol.” When a third asked, “In the past, when moms of multiples have babies they have a tummy tuck or some kind of plastic surgery to get rid of excess skin. Did you have any kind of surgery?” Adam decided to pipe up.

Instagram

“No tummy tuck,” he promised. “She is just very blessed with good genetics and a strong work ethic for working out.” That’s definitely true; Danielle even started her own fitness clothing business, CADi, because she’s so passionate about working out.

Prior to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Danielle would post photos of herself at the gym, and recently she proved just how strong she’s gotten when she did an unassisted handstand in the middle of the woods.

“I love that so many of you were commenting on the previous post if I did my #handstand pic!!” she wrote via Instagram while “safely” social distancing. “Well DUH!! Of course, I did! Nothing like a handstand right by a cliff #adventure #busbyventures #itsabuzzworld #beaverbendstatepark.”

We can’t disagree with her! Keep doing you, Danielle, and don’t pay any attention to the haters.