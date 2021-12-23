How did she do it?! You can’t deny the fact that OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby looks incredible after having six children. While many fans have speculated that Danielle, 38, has had plastic surgery to get her pre-baby body back, the reality TV personality says that it was simply a new approach to food and fitness that helped her lose the pregnancy pounds.

In January 2021, Danielle revealed whether she’s had a tummy tuck after admitting during an Instagram Q&A that she gets asked this question “a lot.”

“No, I have not had a tummy tuck,” she clarified about going under the knife, adding, “But I would not think any less of someone else wanting to get one. I know the after-body challenges our body faces after going through pregnancy, so if some other mom chose to have a tummy tuck, by all means … you do you.”

In 2016, Danielle wrote a blog post for TLC explaining the changes she had to make in her diet after giving birth to quintuplets — Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate — in April 2015.

“During my quintuplet pregnancy, I was ‘doing what I have to for the babies.’ That meant going on a 4,500-calorie diet a day and forgetting everything I learned about eating clean and healthy foods,” she shared at the time. “I had to literally eat my dessert before I could eat the salad on my plate. Though that idea sounds good in theory, in practice, it was exhausting.”

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

Now, Danielle — who also shares 10-year-old daughter Blayke Louise with husband Adam Busby — watches her calorie count and works out at home since her hectic schedule doesn’t allow too much time for the gym.

“There are days I am actually able to get away and go to the gym, but as a mom of six, it doesn’t happen too often, and I try my best to do workouts at home,” she wrote. “I’ve customized my routine to fit in with my daily schedule. To build strength, I do sit-ups and push-ups every day. And forget about the Stairmaster — I utilize our staircase for daily workouts too, on top of the ‘workout’ I get bringing five babies up and down the stairs all day.”

Danielle continued, “Most of my days involve the babies, so almost every day, I break out the six-seater stroller and go for a walk/jog. I load up the quints and push about 200 pounds around the neighborhood while Blayke rides her bike — now that’s a workout for ya!!”

When she gets a chance to break a sweat away from her family, the reality mama loves to hit up a group fitness class. Recently, she raved over a class she took at Rush Cycle, the spinning boutique she opened with Adam, 39, in Houston.

“The studio @rushcycle_leaguecity was AWESOME tonight!” she captioned a pic of herself and twin sisters Ashley and Crystal after an invigorating ride pre-pandemic. “Nothing like sweating it out on a bike with your husband, sisters, Houston6 fam, Angie and our Rush fam to a Timberlake vs Bieber playlist! ???”