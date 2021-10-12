Hold up … did Kailyn Lowry quit Teen Mom 2? The reality star hinted she may be done with the show for good after her ex Chris Lopez joined the cast.

“Are you still not filming?” one fan questioned during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, October 11. In response, Kail, 29, replied, “I haven’t filmed for about three months.” A separate user then asked, “Do you get nervous for not filming? Financially wise?” to which she said, “I don’t think anyone WANTS to take a pay cut. But you can’t put a price on peace of mind.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram (2)

News of Chris’ MTV contract began circulating in August 2021. At the time, Kailyn — who shares kids Lux and Creed with her ex — wasn’t angry with him filming but rather the way she found out.

“When Kail found out Chris is now receiving money for appearing on the show, she was very upset,” a production source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup at the time. She “texted [one of the higher-up producers] and said it was disrespectful of them to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years.”

On August 16, Kailyn hosted a separate Q&A on her Instagram Stories, where one fan asked, “Are you upset Chris signed to be on Teen Mom or are you unbothered?”

“I don’t give one single f–k what Chris does,” the Pride Over Pity author said. “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”