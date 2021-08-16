Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry opened up about her strained coparenting relationship with ex Chris Lopez, revealing that he has banned her from going to their son Lux’s boxing gym where he works.

“He does not want me to attend anything regarding boxing for Lux, even on my weeks,” Kailyn, 29, said while talking about their “struggles” during the latest episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with cohost Lindsie Chrisley. “He does not want me to be there. In my personal opinion, I think it’s for personal reasons.”

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

“I don’t think it’s because he doesn’t want me to see Lux. And so, for that, I don’t know honestly how to navigate it. He refuses,” the MTV star said, adding that she is trying to look at it from his perspective. “Part of me knows that it’s a pride thing as far as my parenting. I don’t ever want my kids to look for me and I’m not there.”

Kailyn said when it comes to her other children, she always finds a way to show up for them, whether that’s going to her son Lincoln’s football practice or her son Isaac’s piano lessons.

The Pride Over Pity author shares 7-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and 11-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera. Kailyn is also mom to sons Lux, 4, and Romello Creed, 12 months, shared with ex Chris, 27.

“I don’t want to miss things for Lux,” she further explained about her dilemma with Chris. “I don’t ever want them to ever look for me and not see me. And then the other part of me is, like, I do deserve to be there. So why can’t I? But Chris does absolutely not want me to be at boxing.”

“He doesn’t want me there on my weeks either,” Kailyn continued, noting that she doesn’t feel like she should be “required to miss it” because Chris also trains other kids at the boxing gym. The 16 & Pregnant alum said she suggested enrolling Lux in another gym closer to her and pointed out that she is willing to compromise but doesn’t want to be “shut out” of her son’s sport “completely.”

Courtesy of Lux Russell Lowry/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

As for Chris, he previously shared his thoughts about their tense dynamic in an episode of his “P.T.S.D.” podcast, claiming he felt singled out in comparison to the other fathers of her children. The dad of two questioned how Kailyn is able to get along so well with Jo, 29, and Javi, 28, but yet not with him.

“It’s a choice,” he claimed.

Fans watched as Kailyn was finally able to reach a custody arrangement with Chris for their two kids with the help of a judge on the season finale of Teen Mom 2, which aired in July. Kailyn said they were instructed not to share their agreement on social media or the show and later told cameras that she was trying to find peace with the decision, adding, “It just is what it is.”