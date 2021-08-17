Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry isn’t upset that her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez has agreed to be filmed on the show. Rather, the mom of four says she found it disrespectful that MTV didn’t reach out to her personally and she instead found out about the contract on the internet.

On Monday, August 16, Kailyn hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, where one fan asked, “Are you upset Chris signed to be on Teen Mom or are you unbothered?”

“I don’t give one single f–k what Chris does,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 29, shot back. “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”

Despite speculation that she may be bothered about Chris’ casting, the A Letter of Love author posted on her Instagram Stories that she just found out about the story at the time and did not have time to react.

“Hi guys, just wanted to come on here really quickly to let you guys know that I’m not upset about anything,” she said. “I can’t be upset about something that I didn’t even know about until it came out.”

The long-time MTV star, who first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, shares Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She also shares Lux, 4, and Romello Creed, 1, with Chris, 27, and the two have not always seen eye to eye.

Recently, the Pothead Haircare founder said that her ex, whom she dated on and off for nearly five years, wouldn’t allow her to watch Lux box or visit the gym where he works.

“He said me going to boxing is making it about me, but it should be about him and his son,” Kailyn wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I don’t want to miss things for Lux,” she said in the latest episode of the “Coffee Convos” podcast. “I don’t ever want them to ever look for me and not see me. And then the other part of me is like, I do deserve to be there. So, why can’t I? But Chris does absolutely not want me to be at boxing.”

On April 6, Chris shared on his Instagram Stories that coparenting was “better than it was” and continues to be a “work in progress.”

MTV did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.