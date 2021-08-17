Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why Chris Lopez Banned Her From Watching Son Lux Box

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed why ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez banned her from going to son Lux’s boxing gym.

“Why won’t Chris let you watch Lux box?” a fan asked during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, August 16. In response, the 29-year-old wrote, “He said me going to boxing is making it about me but it should be about him and his son.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

During the latest episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, she told cohost Lindsie Chrisley that Chris, 27, likely didn’t want her there for “personal reasons.”

“I don’t think it’s because he doesn’t want me to see Lux. And so, for that, I don’t know honestly how to navigate it,” she said. “He refuses.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; (inset) Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

Still, the MTV mama tried to see his side. “Part of me knows that it’s a pride thing as far as my parenting. I don’t ever want my kids to look for me and I’m not there.”

The A Letter of Love author shares Lux, 4, and Romello Creed, 13 months, with Chris. She also shares Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“I don’t want to miss things for Lux,” she further explained during the podcast. “I don’t ever want them to ever look for me and not see me. And then the other part of me is, like, I do deserve to be there. So why can’t I? But Chris does absolutely not want me to be at boxing.”

Meanwhile, Chris, who recently signed on to be a part of Teen Mom 2, said coparenting with his ex is “better than it was,” he revealed via his Instagram Story. The dad of two added that it’s a “work in progress.”

Kailyn and Chris have a lot of history together. The mom of four gave birth to their first child on August 5, 2017, and they dated on-and-off for nearly five years before they split for good in January 2020.

As for how Kailyn feels about him joining the reality TV cast? “I don’t give one singe f–k what Chris does,” she fumed during the same Q&A. “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”

Something tells us the drama between these two is only just getting started.