Growing closer! Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez has been spending time with sons Lux and Creed and he revealed Lux “is a great helper when it comes to his [younger] brother” in a new Q&A.

“How is it going watching a toddler and a baby when it’s your turn?” one social media user asked the father of two, 27, on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 9. “Since Creed is a baby, he constantly needs attention, but at the same time, trying to do the same for Lux,” Chris shared about his changed dynamic at home, admitting that “it gets tough some days.”

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

It’s only been a short while since the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, talked about inviting former flame Chris onto her podcast “Coffee Convos” to address their longtime feud. Although the fitness enthusiast did make an appearance on her show, he apparently “mumbled his way through it” and because of that, she felt the episode had to be scrapped. Kailyn took to her Instagram Stories to share her side of the ordeal on June 2 in an Instagram Live video captured by the account Teen Mom Shade Room.

Kailyn fired back at critics who were upset that Chris and her other ex Javi Marroquin hadn’t been featured on her podcast to share their side of the story after the coparenting drama. “I wanted to clear the air really quickly,” she said via her Instagram Live. “Javi has been on ‘Coffee Convos’ not once but twice.”

“So, I just wanted to say that and know what you’re talking about before you talk s—t,” she continued. Aside from Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months, the 16 & Pregnant alum is also a mom to son Lincoln, 7, whom she shares with Javi, 28, and to son Isaac, 11, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera.

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram; Inset: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Chris later sounded off about the “mumbled” episode discussion on his own “P.T.S.D” podcast. “We were doing good up until this weekend. We were doing wonderful. Just a bunch of nonsense,” he said. “Next thing you know we got a whole 10-slide … shots thrown at me. Y’all start drama because your show coming out. It’s so corny … People ain’t gonna talk about how we were just getting along. Because it [doesn’t] go with their story.”

In April, Chris hinted he and Kailyn were making improvements after being in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016, telling fans they are still a “work in progress.”