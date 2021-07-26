Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed she and ex-husband Javi Marroquin are getting along so well that she would consider inviting him on her next family vacation.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 29, opened up about their improving coparenting dynamic in a new Instagram Q&A on Sunday, July 25, and said she was very receptive to the idea of having Javi, 28, tag along in the future. “Yeah, I think so!” Kailyn replied when asked if she would be open to him joining.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn and Javi appear to be getting along better than ever as of late, having announced their new project together inspired by their son, Lincoln, on July 19. After revealing their plans to collaborate as business partners on a kid’s sports camp, the exes have since bonded over drama with Javi’s former fiancé, Lauren Comeau.

The MTV personalities didn’t hold back while elaborating on the tension in an Instagram Live video during Kailyn’s Punta Cana trip with her four boys, Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months.

“I want to get this off my chest because I’m tired of people pulling the victim card and truly acting like they’re perfect and constantly pointing the finger at other people,” Kailyn said during the IG Live, following a report about a 911 call that was made regarding a “domestic-related matter” on July 20.

Authorities did not confirm that Javi and Lauren, 29, were involved in the incident, but Lauren did tell The Sun that Javi “made a false accusation” and “called the police hours after he left my home” to pick up their 2-year-old son, Eli. She also noted that “no charges were filed.” Lauren did not respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Courtesy of Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Kailyn, on the other hand, said she wasn’t convinced of Lauren’s claims while talking with Javi about what allegedly happened before the cops were called. “You don’t get to attack my ex-husband in front of your son,” the 16 & Pregnant alum alleged. “This is not something that I’m going to allow my ex-husband to go down for. Just not going to happen because my son is also affected by this.”

“Be real. Own your s–t like the rest of us,” Kailyn added. “If we really wanted to, we could say more, but there’s no need,” Javi chimed in. “I hope people see who she really is.”

Meanwhile, it seems Javi and Kailyn’s relationship was strengthened after he “came through” for her son Creed during her Dominican Republic getaway. The A Letter of Love author revealed Javi interpreted for her during Creed’s visit to a local emergency room after hitting his eyebrow on a table. “I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday,” Kailyn said. Fortunately, “Creed is fine,” she added on the July 15 episode of her podcast. “He’s perfectly fine.”