Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez revealed they are finally starting to make improvements in their coparenting relationship nearly nine months after welcoming their youngest son, Romello Creed.

The father of two, 26, said it’s now “better than it was” in an update shared via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 6. Chris let his social media followers know they are still striving to work together while raising Creed and their other son, 3-year-old Lux, but all in all, he and Kailyn’s dynamic is a “work in progress.”

Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram

Kailyn, 29, and Chris have a lot of history together, which has made it even more of a challenge for the duo at times. The MTV personality gave birth to their first child on August 5, 2017, and they dated on-and-off for nearly five years before they split in January 2020.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host, who also shares 11-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 7-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, announced her pregnancy with baby No. 4 in February 2020 — her second with Chris.

During her pregnancy, Kailyn battled with the idea of letting Chris into the delivery room because of their strained relationship. After giving it some thought, the Pothead Haircare founder had a change of heart and ultimately decided to let him be there for that special moment. Kailyn welcomed Creed in July 2020 and told In Touch exclusively that she wouldn’t have “been able to be OK with herself” if she didn’t at least give Chris the “opportunity” to show up for his son.

“I never want my child to question why I didn’t allow their dad to be there. And I feel like, even if things don’t work out with Chris or he decides not to coparent with me … nobody can ever say that I didn’t allow him to be there and to try to be a parent,” she added.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; MEGA

In January 2021, Chris talked about how their different religious and spiritual beliefs have also caused “conflict” during an episode of his podcast, “P.T.S.D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.”

“I’m not gonna shy away from what I believe in because another parent [doesn’t],” Chris explained to listeners, noting he wants to find a compromise at the end of the day. “We’re going to have to come to some type of agreement, you know, a respect level.”

Kailyn has since shared her biggest coparenting takeaway exclusively with In Touch, revealing it is really to separate her “personal feelings from what’s best for the kids.”

“It’s hard,” she continued. “But once you do it and you get that down … the rest is a lot easier.”