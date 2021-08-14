Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Reportedly Signs MTV Contract to Appear on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Officially a cast member? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, has reportedly signed an MTV contract to join the show after nearly five years of being a part of Kail’s story line.

“When Kail found out Chris is now receiving money for appearing on the show, she was very upset,” a production source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. She “texted [one of the higher-up producers] and said it was disrespectful of them to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years.”

The source continued, “Kail was not happy that Chris is going to be cashing in on an opportunity created by her.”

Chris, 27, will now receive around $2,000 for each episode he appears in, according to the outlet. An “appearance” counts if the Delaware native is physically on camera in a scene or if audio of him is used in an episode.

Chris Lopez/Instagram

As In Touch previously reported, the “P.T.S.D Pressure Talks with Single Dads” podcast cohost made his Teen Mom 2 debut on the July 13 episode of the hit MTV reality TV series in a scene with Kail, 29. The exes got into a fight on camera while Kail was picking up their son Creed, 13 months. “They can hear you. They can see you. You’re gonna be on the show,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost said. “I hope they show you… they can. They can show you.”

The Delaware State University student replied, saying that producers aren’t allowed to show his face on TV.

Kail and Chris started dating in 2016, which is the same year her divorce from ex-husband Javi Marroquin was finalized. The couple welcomed their first son, Lux, in August 2017. They continued to date on and off until 2020, when they split around the time Kail learned she was pregnant with Creed. Despite being broken up at the time, Kail invited Chris to her home in July 2020, where she gave birth to Creed.

The exes have struggled to maintain an amicable relationship over the years, but Chris shared an update on their situation in April. He explained that coparenting is “better than it was” and that their dynamic is a “work in progress.”