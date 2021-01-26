Not shy! Derick Dillard gushed over his wife, Jill Duggar, after the Counting On alum showed off her new workout skirts.

“Lookin’ hot, baby,” the former reality star, 31, commented with a face blowing a kiss emoji and a fire emoji. In response, Jill, 29, replied, “Aww, you da best!” alongside a slew of emojis including a family and two hearts.

The dad of two — who shares sons Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3, with Jill — has been open with fans recently, sharing NSFW secrets about the Duggars. Following news of Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey‘s engagement, Derick revealed why the famous family’s kiddos get married so quickly.

“Because we want to have sex,” he bluntly revealed in an Instagram comment.

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram

Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, clarified, however, that they have no control over when their offspring walk down the aisle. After a troll said Justin, 18, should “go to college” and “date around,” the couple clapped back.

“So far, our children have gotten married between the ages of 19-28. We always leave the decision of when to get married up to them as adults!” they said in the now-deleted message. “We are so grateful for each of the Godly spouses they have chosen, and we are excited to cheer each of them on in life and in love!”

It seems as though their 19 children have followed in their footsteps when it comes to style, though. Back in 2013, Michelle explained the reasoning behind their modest dress code.

“After I was born again and became a Christian, I really began to cover up,” she said during a TLC Q&A at the time. “I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’ I just really felt like I needed to obey what God was saying to me first and understand later. And then I saw in the scriptures a lot of things that helped me understand why I was feeling uncomfortable with my previous clothing choices.”

After this revelation, this reality TV mom said she cleaned out her closet and started fresh, picking up skirts and dresses from local thrift shops. And her children followed her lead — hence, Jill’s conservative fitness gear.

That said, the mom of two has been slowly branching out over the years, rockin’ leather pants, heels and even a nose ring. Perhaps her hubby had something to do with is change.

“A godly mother is not recognized by donning skirts, having long hair or tattoo-free skin,” he wrote on their blog in December 2020 amid his feud with Jim Bob and Michelle. “It’s not a matter of whether she has a career outside the home or not, but instead, a God-fearing mother is recognized by their character and wise management of what God entrusts her with. Some perceive the praise of man, but many are the unsung heroes who quietly provide the backbone of our families and the fabric of society. My wife and mother are examples of these moms.”

It’s only a matter of time before we see Jill wearing pants while she exercises!