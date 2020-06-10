Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Who wears short shorts? Counting On star Jinger Duggar stunned fans by baring a lot of leg while sharing her workout routine on Instagram. The once very conservative reality star, 26, rocked blue shorts and a gray T-shirt — leaving her followers in awe.

“SHORTS!!! [thumbs up emoji] Love it! You do you,” one user commented on Wednesday, June 10. “I’ve always hoped one of you girls would break away from the strict conservative ways your family portrays on TV,” another added.“I hope you continue to find your own journey through life with your little family.” A third chimed in writing, “I really love the independence you have taken in since you and Jeremy got together. A girl with her own ideas. Fantastic.”

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

While fans were quick to notice Jinger’s new look, she was more focused on sharing her fitness goals. “I’ve been keeping myself active with some home workouts!” the expecting mother captioned her highly talked about photo. “Jer and I try to work out together, usually when Felicity’s down for her nap. It’s good motivation having a workout buddy to keep you going,” she wrote with a wink emoji.

Although the Duggars are known for being conservative, Jinger has developed a reputation for taking fashion risks and straying from her family’s traditional ways. “[My parents and I] had conversations before I started wearing pants and I just shared my heart with them and where I saw the Lord leading me,” Jinger said on an episode of her TLC in October 2019. Thankfully, they were accepting of her decision “My parents always raised us just to honor Christ in everything that we do. That’s where the Lord’s led me as of now.” While she’s now graduated from pants to shorts, it’s still important to her to “maintain modesty.”

Jinger revealed she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting baby girl No. 2 in late May. The happy couple are already parents to their 21-month-old daughter, Felicity, and they are “so excited” for her to have a sister.

Jinger is clearly going to be a great role model to her little girls.