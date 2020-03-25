Keeping it real! Kourtney Kardashian revealed why she decided to delete her son Mason Disick’s Instagram account, shortly after he joined the social media platform, spilling tea about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status. In an Instagram Live with her website Poosh on Wednesday, March 25, the reality star explained that Mason is still so young, and she’s concerned about him being subject to cruel comments online.

The brunette beauty, 40, said Mason didn’t ask her or his father, Scott Disick, 36, for permission to be on the app, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. Kourtney confirmed her son doesn’t have an iPhone, but he does have an iPod and a computer he uses regularly for school.

“I did delete [IG] because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t … he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit,” she shared. “The thing that really worries me with kids is just comments, people can be so mean.”

Courtesy of Kris Jenner Instagram

According to the social media platform’s policies, “Instagram requires everyone to be at least 13 years old before they can create an account (in some jurisdictions, this age limit may be higher). Accounts that represent someone under the age of 13 must clearly state in the account’s bio that the account is managed by a parent or manager.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner Instagram

On March 24, Mason made headlines for claiming that his aunt Kylie, 22, is “not back together” with the “Pick Up the Phone” rapper, 27. He gave viewers an update about the duo during an Instagram Live and his new followers were getting a major kick out of it. “Go head Mason,” one person commented on a fan page that shared the clip. “In grown folks business,” another quipped.

After learning about his Instagram account, Kourtney sat him down and explained “the perils of chatting with fans,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Mason didn’t know any better, but he broke one of the Kardashian’s golden rules — what happens in the family, stays in the family.” Mason learned “his lesson,” the insider says, “hopefully now a future crisis will be averted, it could have been a lot worse.”

At least everything turned out OK!