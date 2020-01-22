Rocky Johnson

Famed wrestler Rocky Johnson died at age 75 on January 15. Two days after his death, son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote a moving message for his father. “I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way through this world,” he said. “I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities.”