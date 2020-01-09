Fans aren’t the only ones mourning Alexis Eddy. Following the tragic news of her death, other members of the Are You The One cast are sharing tributes to their friend and former costar. Ethan Cohen, a.k.a. Emoney, who shared the screen with the beautiful brunette on season 6 of the show, was one of the first to speak out. He was quickly joined by season 5’s Gianna Hammer, season 2’s Briana LaCuesta and season 7’s Kenya Scott.

On Thursday, January 9, Alexis, 23, passed away. Her grandmother Carol Efaw confirmed to Radar Online that her death was due to a drug overdose. “My son and daughter-in-law are devastated,” Carol Efaw, the star’s grandmother, said. Confirming the cause of death, she said, “Alexis was a lost soul. … She caught a hold of it again. … She is not hurting anymore at least.”

Over the past year, the AYTO star had been documenting her sobriety journey online, sharing updates with her friends and followers and adding the #RecoveryRocks hashtag to her Twitter bio. “Guuuuuys, look at this pic of me [and] my daddio finally sober together,” she captioned a photo in September 2019. “[The] pic on the right was two years ago. … What a difference. So very blessed today.” In a separate Instagram post shared that same month, she added that she was grateful to be “clean and sober.”

The star was candid about the work that went into maintaining her sobriety. “If I can be an example of getting sober … then I can be an example of starting over,” she wrote on Twitter in August 2019. She also opened up about how going on the reality show wasn’t healthy for her.

“You wanna piss [your] ex off? Hook up with people on national television? Have even more severe trust issues [and] dating problems than you ever did before? Be judged — on a GLOBAL LEVEL?! Or even just black out EVERY SINGLE DAY OF FILMING?!?!? Apply here for season 7 of #AYTO!” she tweeted in March 2018 after seeing a casting call for the series.

However, that didn’t mean she didn’t have love for her fellow stars. “So incredibly lucky to have been a part of season 6 of #AYTO,” she wrote in December 2017. “The love all of our cast mates have for another is so strong and real… Thank you all for standing by my side through everything. ❤️”

Check out the gallery below to see all of the homages the Are You The One cast has paid to Alexis.