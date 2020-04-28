Tragic. Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley Ross, known as Ms. Minnie, died after getting into a car accident, her rep confirmed to In Touch. She was just 34. Her management team shared a message about her sudden death during the early hours of April 28.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross a.k.a. ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” the statement read on Ashley’s Instagram.

Courtesy of Ashley Ross Instagram

Ashley’s fellow Little Women stars are mourning her death. “As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie!!!! Why did they take you away from us!!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is,” Amanda Salinas wrote with a slew of sweet photos. “I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever … I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt.” The grief-stricken starlet added, “You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is!!! I still can’t believe this, man, why, man, why!!!! I love you so much!!!! My heart is broken rest in peace, my love.”

Courtesy of Amanda Salinas Instagram

Shirlene Pearson also shared a message that read, “This is too much, too much!!!” with two prayer hand emoji. “Prayers for Minnie’s family!!!” She captioned the written message.

Our thoughts go out to Ashley’s friends, family and fans who are mourning her tragic death.