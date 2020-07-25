Beloved television personality Regis Philbin died on Friday, July 24, at 88 years old. The former host’s family confirmed his death in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” read the statement obtained by Us Weekly. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Regis rose to fame in the 1960s as Joey Bishop’s sidekick on The Joey Bishop Show. After doing that from 1967 to 1969, the TV icon hosted a few morning talk shows before moving to New York in the early ’80s to do The Morning Show. Once Regis came onboard, the ratings improved significantly. Fans loved the dynamic between him and his cohost Kathie Lee Gifford, so the program was later renamed to Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee.

Everything was going great until the former Today host departed the show in 2000 and Kelly Ripa was named as her replacement. Although Kelly, 49, was new to hosting, she did a great job working with Regis, who later retired in 2011. The show went on to add Ryan Seacrest and become Live! With Kelly and Ryan.