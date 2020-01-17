RIP. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reflected on his dad Rocky Johnson’s amazing career and personality — two days after the 75-year-old passed away. “I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way through this world,” the 47-year-old captioned a video clip of his father in the wrestling ring on Friday, January 17. “I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities.”

The actor continued, “Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deep complex sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man-to-man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons.”

The pro-wrestler also explained how he was feeling once he learned the news of his untimely passing. “Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you I love you before you crossed over to the other side,” he admitted. “But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. I’m in pain. But we both know its just pain and it’ll pass.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Despite the tragic situation, Dwayne revealed he is doing his best to move on and honor his father along the way. “Now, I’ll carry your mama and work ethic with me as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish,” he said. “Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain-free, regret-free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard barrier-breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you, dad, and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #RIPSoulman. #RockyJohnson.”

Of course, people immediately flooded the comments section with supportive messages. “Love you, bro,” Kevin Hart wrote while Kenan Thompson posted a broken heart emoji.

We are thinking of Dwayne and his family during this tough time.