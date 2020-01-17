What a loss. Singer Céline Dion‘s mother, Thérèse Dion, has died at age 92 after months of battling serious health complications. The 51-year-old posted a family photo to her Instagram on January 17 to commemorate and confirm her monumental loss. “Maman, we love you so much,” the French-Canadian captioned the black-and-white image. “We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx.”

The well-known “Maman Dion” reportedly passed on late in the evening on Thursday, January 16, and was surrounded by her close family and friends. According to her eldest child, Claudette Dion, she had been suffering from declining health since last year, including vision and hearing impairment and memory loss.

MEGA

The incredible woman raised 14 children throughout her long life, whom she shared with husband Adhemar Dion. He, unfortunately, passed away back in 2003. Their family lived in Charlemagne, Canada, near Montreal.

Sadly, her mother’s death came on the same day as the fourth anniversary of the passing of Celine’s brother, Daniel. Plus, the difficult death occurred only two days after the anniversary of the passing of Celine’s husband, René Angélil, who died back in 2016. Needless to say, it’s been a difficult week for the Dion family.

Thérèse and Celine’s late husband actually had a really lovely connection — in fact, if it weren’t for the French woman, Celine may never have had the romance she did with René. Believe it or not, she actually co-wrote the song that got the music manager interested in working with the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress many years ago.

We can only imagine how difficult this must be for the singer, who shared a sweet dedication for her mother’s birthday back in March. “Maman, if I could be half as strong as you are, this would be my biggest accomplishment,” she captioned a photo of the dynamic duo on a private plane together. “I know you put all of your dreams aside to raise a family. When you wrote my very first song, “It Was Only A Dream” who knew that it would become a reality? Happy Birthday! I love you!!”

Our thoughts are with the entire Dion family.