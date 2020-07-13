John Travolta and daughter Ella Bleu paid tribute to wife and mother Kelly Preston following her death on Sunday, July 12. She was 57.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife, Kelly, has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” the 66-year-old wrote via Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

The Die Hart actor noted he would be “taking some time” to “be there” for his children, Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 9. Travolta and Preston also shared son Jett, who passed away in 2009.

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ella called her mom “courageous, strong, beautiful and loving” in her heartbreaking post. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy,” she said, adding, “Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much, mama.”

The couple tied the knot in 1991 and had their first child, Jett, in 1992. Eight years later, the pair welcomed daughter Ella. Sadly, Jett passed away after suffering a seizure while the family were vacationing in the Bahamas.

Bei/Shutterstock

“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life,” the actor once told Us Weekly. “The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it.”

In 2010, Preston gave birth to son Benjamin, who has been credited for helping the family heal. “Certainly having little Benjamin has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to re-bond after a tremendous loss,” the Pulp Fiction star revealed to Good Morning America.

Our thoughts go out to Preston’s friends and loved ones during this difficult time.