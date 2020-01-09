Courtesy of Alexis Eddy/Instagram

She will be missed. Alexis Eddy’s grandmother Carol Efaw said the Are You The One alum’s cause of death was a drug overdose, shortly after news broke about her tragic passing at 23. Carol revealed Alexis’ family members are heavy with grief over losing her, especially at such a young age.

“My son and daughter-in-law are devastated,” the 68-year-old told Radar Online. “Alexis was a lost soul.”

“Those shows mess up kids,” Carol continued. “It was an OD,” the former MTV star’s grandmother tearfully added. “She caught a hold of it again.”

Carol said the only relief she has is to know Alexis is no longer “hurting anymore at least.” The ex-TV personality was found dead on Thursday, January 9, Mannington Police Department in West Virginia confirmed to Us Weekly. Police are waiting for a toxicology report to determine her official cause of death, although no foul play is suspected.

Alexis always used to share details about her life on her Instagram page, last opening up about her sobriety journey in September 2019. “Here’s the first picture of my father and me, both sober and healthy, we’ve ever been blessed enough to take. Overwhelmed with gratefulness today ❤️ #RecoveryRocks,” she wrote alongside the photo with her dad. The star later posted another beaming portrait of herself at Community Recovery Center.

The West Virginia native appeared on season 6 of Are You The One back in 2017. At the time, she was only 21 years old and looking forward to making a name for herself on the hit reality series, which was filmed in New Orleans. Alexis was very open about her backstory on the show, even discussing the bond she shared with her incarcerated cousin.

“My best friend [and] first cousin is currently incarcerated for first degree murder,” Alexis said. “I only stood up for her until the day she pled guilty. She was my best friend. She’ll always be my best friend, and I will always love her. Because you don’t turn your back on family.”

After hearing the news about the star’s untimely death, several of the AYTO cast members have spoken out to share their condolences on social media.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.