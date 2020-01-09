Our hearts are breaking. Alexis Eddy, a former cast member of Are You The One, was found dead at age 23, Mannington Police Department in West Virginia confirms to Us Weekly.

According to Radar Online, the former MTV personality died due to a drug overdose on Thursday, January 9. “My son and daughter-in-law are devastated,” Carol Efaw, the star’s grandmother, said. Confirming the cause of death, she said, “Alexis was a lost soul. … She caught a hold of it again. … She is not hurting anymore at least.”

Her tragic passing follows a sobriety journey she documented on social media. “Guuuuuys, look at this pic of me [and] my daddio finally sober together,” she captioned a photo shared in September 2019 in her pinned post on Twitter, adding crying emojis. “[The] pic on the right was two years ago … What a difference. So very blessed today,” she continued, adding the hashtag “#RecoveryRocks.” In an Instagram post shared just days earlier, she added that she was grateful to be “clean and sober.”

Over the past year, the star, who appeared on season 6 of the MTV show, was candid about the work she was putting in to change her life. “MAN. Getting sober [and] being able to see [and] work on correcting my character defects is the absolute best thing that could’ve ever happened to me,” she posted in August 2019. “So happy [and] blessed. 😇❤️” In a separate tweet, she shared, “If I can be an example of getting sober … then I can be an example of starting over. 🙏🏼#JustForToday.”

From West Virginia, Alexis was a colorful character on the reality competition show, where contestants attempt to find their “perfect match” and win $1,000,000. Throughout the season, the star was nothing if not honest, opening up freely about her emotional journey and complicated backstory. In one episode, she even showed off the tattoo she got for her cousin, convicted killer Shelia Eddy.

That name may be familiar to true crime fans. Shelia, who was sentence to 15 years to life in prison at only age 17, pleaded guilty to first degree murder after she and a friend named Rachel Shoaf stabbed their other friend, Skylar Neese. Though Alexis was clear she did not “condone or support murder,” she was frank about how their relationship was complicated. “My best friend [and] first cousin is currently incarcerated for first degree murder. I only stood up for her until the day she pled guilty,” she told fans after the revelation. “She was my best friend. She’ll always be my best friend, and I will always love her. Because you don’t turn your back on family.”

In Touch reached out to MTV for comment.