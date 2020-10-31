Rest in peace. James Bond legend Sean Connery has died at age 90, according to BBC News. The actor died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas after a long health battle, his son, Jason Connery, confirmed.

Sean “had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” when he passed away overnight in Nassau. “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time,” Jason, 57, added. “A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

The Scottish performer was the first actor to bring James Bond to life on-screen in 1962 as the star of Dr. No. Subsequently, Sean paved the way for the character to breathe life into a successful series of films. He played the iconic spy in From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, Diamonds Are Forever, You Only Live Twice and the unofficial bond film Never Say Never Again.

He is highly-lauded as the best actor to ever play the quintessential character despite other well-known actors like the late Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig stepping into the role as the franchise aged.

In an exclusive interview with Closer in September, Sean reflected on his time as the suave secret agent. “The original films have reached icon status. I feel very privileged to have been involved,” he gushed, before noting he unfortunately would never be reprising his role. “I still get offers … but I have no plans for a comeback. I’m enjoying myself too much not having the sort of commitments I used to have.”

In 1988, the producer won an Academy Award for his performance in The Untouchables. Years later, in 2000, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth herself at Holyrood Palace. He is also well-known for his standout roles in The Hunt for Red October, Highlander and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Most recently, Sir Sean celebrated his milestone 90th birthday in August 2020. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Micheline Roquebrune, and his son, Jason, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Diane Cilento.