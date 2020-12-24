Ah, to Be in Love! Take a Stroll Down Memory Lane With the Most Romantic Duggar Proposals

It feels like wedding bells are always ringing for the Duggar siblings, especially these days. Most recently, Justin Duggar took a knee to pop the question to Claire Spivey, and he went the extra mile with his romantic and eye-catching presentation.

The Arkansas native, 18, proposed to Claire, 19, while celebrating his birthday in Texas after 14 months of courting.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the young couple told Us Weekly on Monday, November 16. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

Although the pair only announced their romance in September, Claire revealed via Instagram they actually courted for much longer.

“After 14 months of courting, I am thrilled beyond words to be engaged to @justinsamduggar!!! she wrote via Instagram on November 16. “So looking forward to seeing what the Lord holds for us during this next chapter of life. Thank you everyone for your support and enthusiasm!!”

The famous family tends to get married quickly because, as Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, once bluntly said, “We want to have sex.”

Yep, we’re pretty sure hormones account for plenty in Duggar romances. Especially when you have couples like Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth and Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar announcing pregnancies within weeks of getting back from their honeymoons. In fact, the married Duggar couples have no problem with PDA — or even straight up making out on camera. And though some of them may be shy about touching before the wedding (cough, Joe and Kendra, cough), others — like Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson in New Zealand — can be quite handsy. That is, by Duggar standards.

Over the years, the Counting On stars have set up some pretty elaborate ways to get engaged. Click through the gallery to take a look back at the best Duggar proposals!