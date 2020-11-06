Family outing! Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth took their kids, Gideon and Evelyn, to see where they got engaged.

“Hey, guys, we’re on a trail ride. Guess where we’re headed!” the Counting On star, 23, said in an Instagram Story video to her followers on Thursday, November 5.

In a separate clip, she asked her now-husband, 26, “Hey babe, where are we?” to which he responded, “We are at the spot where we got engaged.”

“This is the first time for Gideon to be here,” she gushed about their toddler, 2, before adding, “And Evelyn,” 2 months.

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Forsyth/Instagram

The couple got engaged on March 2, 2017, on a beautiful mountaintop. In a video posted to TLC later that year, the duo opened up about the special day and the, ahem, Duggar rule they broke.

“We’re human, and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules, but we try. That was a real hard try,” Austin laughed after going for more of a full-frontal hug as opposed to a side-hug post-engagement.

The large family is famous for requiring their older children to only give members of the opposite sex a side-hug until their wedding day, with patriarch Jim Bob Duggar once explaining, “A side hug is a good medium between super closeness and too distant.”

Joy and Austin tied the knot on May 26, 2017. At the time, the couple sparked rumors they engaged in premarital sex — another Duggar no-no — because of their quick timeline from marriage to babies.

Others, however, came to the reality TV mama’s defense. “Her due date is on February 22, 2017, her conception date was on June 1st, 2017, and her wedding was on May 27, 2017. If anyone have [sic] doubt, just check on Google reverse conception date,” one person wrote at the time, while another added, “This would have happened most likely wedding night. May 26th. Like I said during the first week.”

Most recently, Joy welcomed Evelyn on August 21 following a devastating miscarriage. “To say my heart is full is an understatement,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21 at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 lbs, 5 oz and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

It looks like the family are already making fun memories with their kiddos!