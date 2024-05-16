Jennifer Lopez Spotted Without Ben Affleck Amid Marital Woes

Jennifer Lopez was spotted as she headed into a dance studio along with her crew, but husband Ben Affleck was nowhere in sight ​after In Touch reported that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks.

J. Lo, 54, was seen sporting a casual look with beige sweatpants and a dusty rose-colored sweatshirt with matching sneakers in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 16.

One day prior, the Hustlers star was seen house hunting in Los Angeles with her longtime producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. J. Lo and Elaine left the property of a luxury home in Beverly Hills together, but why they were checking out the property remained unclear.

A source previously revealed to In Touch on Wednesday, May 15, that Ben, 51, had moved out of the couple’s shared home and divorce was imminent.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the source said. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider continued. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

A separate source revealed that Jennifer had convinced the Good Will Hunting star to try therapy, but it seemed to be doing more harm than good.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

“Ben believes in therapy, to a point, and is willing to be a good sport about participating with an open mind, even though he hates the whole humiliating process,” the insider explained to In Touch on Wednesday, May 15. “He’s never going to gauge the success of this marriage by what happens in the therapist’s office. He also has a higher tolerance for conflict and having to fight to get his way than the average guy.”

The source, who noted that they had known Ben for “more than 10 years,” also said that everything between Jennifer and Ben was “a fight.”

“The only satisfaction he gets in life is overcoming when the odds are stacked against him,” the insider added. “Now that they’re reunited, the ego battle between Ben and Jennifer was always on full display and is only eclipsed by the obvious passion and respect they have for one another. But there has to be an easier path and you have to ask why they want their marriage to be this way in the first place?”

The source explained that Ben and J. Lo weren’t big believers in the “silent treatment” when it came to issues in their relationship.

“If something’s bugging either of them, they’re not afraid to bring it up, lay it on the table and talk – or yell – it out,” the source shared. “But nobody believes that’s sustainable in the long term and especially as they continue to brainstorm ideas to make more films together.”