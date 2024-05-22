Jennifer Lopez admitted that she can be overly emotional amid her marriage crisis with husband Ben Affleck.

The “On the Floor” singer, 54, revealed how she is similar and different from the titular character in her new film, Atlas, at the premiere on Monday, May 20.

“We are so different because she’s like … doesn’t wear any of her emotions. She’s so closed off and I am too much emotion sometimes,” Jennifer told People, adding that she “always” tries to “infuse a little bit” of herself into her characters.

“But at the same time we are both very strong and sure of what they feel,” she continued. “At times. She was very sure. She was like, ‘This is what’s happening, please listen to me. Please tell me.’ And felt very misunderstood at times. I can also relate to that a bit.”

Atlas is “a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence,” according to the film’s synopsis. In the movie, she joins a “mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past” and her “only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.”

Jennifer promoted her latest movie less than one week after In Touch exclusively revealed she and Ben, 51, are “headed for a divorce.” After noting that the Gone Girl actor has moved out of their shared home, an insider revealed that Ben was “not to blame” for their problems.

Ben and Jennifer seemingly tried to shut down split rumors when they were spotted together for the first time in 47 days to attend his child Fin’s school play. The Argo actor was seen behind the wheel on his SUV and leaned across the vehicle to open the passenger side door for Jennifer, according to photos exclusively obtained by In Touch. They were also joined by her child Emme, 15, for the outing.

An eyewitness exclusively told In Touch that the Wedding Planner actress “seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben.” Meanwhile, an additional insider revealed that “nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids.”

“All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin,” the source continued. “Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

Despite putting their issues aside to support their kids, another insider exclusively told In Touch on May 18 that Jennifer is “hiring crisis PR to help navigate” the split and that “a divorce filing is imminent.”

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” a second source shared. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

Meanwhile, Ben has been noticeably absent from Jennifer’s promotional events for Atlas. She walked the red carpet at the premiere alone, though was sporting her wedding ring while posing for photos.