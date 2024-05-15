Ben Affleck has established himself as an actor, director and writer, though he has also made headlines for his romance with wife Jennifer Lopez. What is his net worth and how does he make money?

What Is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

The Gone Girl actor has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Ben Affleck Make Money?

Most of Ben’s money comes from his career in Hollywood. He began acting at the age of 7 when he appeared in the 1981 film The Dark End of the Street, and he booked his first starring role in the 1995 movie Glory Daze.

After working with filmmaker Kevin Smith on the 1995 comedy Mallrats, the duo became friends and continued to collaborate when Ben booked the leading role in Kevin’s 1997 romantic comedy Chasing Amy.

However, Ben skyrocketed to a new level of fame when he cowrote and starred alongside Matt Damon in the 1997 film Good Will Hunting. The film was critically acclaimed, and Ben and Matt won the Best Original Screenplay award at the 70th Academy Awards.

Following the success of Good Will Hunting, Ben went on to have leading roles in films including Armageddon, Reindeer Games, Pearl Harbor, The Sum of All Fears, The Accountant, The Way Back, The Last Duel and The Tender Bar.

He made his directorial debut with the 2007 film Gone Baby Gone, which he also wrote. Ben went on to direct films including The Town, Argo, Live by Night and Air.

How Else Does Ben Affleck Make Money?

Not only has Ben made money for his work as an actor, director and writer, but he has also served as the producer on many films. Some of his credits as a producer include the films Justice League, Unstoppable and Small Things Like These, as well as the shows The Runner, City on a Hill and We Were the Lucky Ones.

Ben has also made extra cash for appearing in commercials for Dunkin’ Donuts. His most recent collaboration with the brand was for a Super Bowl commercial in February 2024. In the clip, he recruited friends Matt and Tom Brady to form the ultimate boy band. While repping merch from the brand, the group crashed one of Jennifer’s recording sessions.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After the commercial premiered, Jennifer gushed about the final product and told Entertainment Tonight it was an example of “the genius that is Ben Affleck.”

Jennifer then revealed that Ben orchestrated the entire commercial himself. “It has nothing to do with me. I just did whatever he asked me to do, I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure, I’ll be there,’” she said, adding that her husband did his own singing and dancing for the video.