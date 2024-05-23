J. Lo Responds to Question About Ben Affleck Marriage

Jennifer Lopez quickly shut down a reporter who asked about her marriage to Ben Affleck while promoting her new film, Atlas, with costar Simu Lu ​on Wednesday, May 22.

“You know better than that,” Jennifer, 54, replied to a reporter who asked her if the rumors about her marital woes were “true.”

Simu, 35, interjected on Jennifer’s behalf as well and said, “OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”

On May 15, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Ben, 51, and J. Lo are “headed for a divorce.”

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider said. “And for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Jennifer and the Good Will Hunting star have been spotted on solo outings recently, which has only fueled the rumors.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the source continued. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

As for where Ben is staying, he’s been seen at ​a rental home in Brentwood ​and has had visits from his mom, Christopher “Chris” Boldt, and ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, the Hustlers star was spotted house hunting with her friend and longtime producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas in Los Angeles ​on May 15. The two visited a luxury property in Beverly Hills.

Two days later, Ben and J. Lo reunited when they both brought flowers to Fin Affleck’s high school performance. The couple was seen talking in the parking lot outside of Fin’s school. After the performance, Ben gave Jennifer and child Emme ​Muñiz a ride to their Beverly Hills home before he returned to the rental.

A separate source told In Touch on May 18 that the “Let’s Get Loud” artist was “hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce” and “a divorce filing is imminent.”

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” an additional insider revealed. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

On Sunday, May 19, the Argo star and Jennifer were seen driving around Los Angeles together. The pair appeared to be having a heated conversation in ​a video posted on TikTok and a lip reader claimed to interpret the conversation.

“I’m pretty nice to them, I just think that that’s …” Ben said, according to the caption on the video that was posted on Monday, May 20. “Yeah but you don’t …” J. Lo seemingly replied, leading her husband to say, “K. And your friends have movies together.”

“No, that’s not…” J. Lo ​appeared to say.

Ben seemingly snapped, “Yes it is.”