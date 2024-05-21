Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed date night in Santa Monica on Sunday, May 19, amid their rocky marriage. A fan recorded a video of the pair in conversation while on their way to dinner and now a TikTok lip reader claimed to have interpreted their chat.

“I’m pretty nice to them, I just think that that’s …” Ben, 51, said, according to the caption on the video that was posted on Monday, May 20. “Yeah but you don’t …” J. Lo seemingly replied, leading her husband to say, “K. And your friends have movies together.”

“No, that’s not…” the “Jenny From the Block” singer, 54, ​appeared to say. Ben seemingly quipped back, “Yes it is.”

Bennifer’s outing was a recent rare sight as the pair hasn’t been publicly seen together since the end of March. The Gigli costars’ marriage has stirred a media frenzy after In Touch reported that the couple was headed for a divorce.

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” a source exclusively told In Touch on ​May 15. “The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame! They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

One day prior, J. Lo was spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles without the Air actor.

Ben has missed two big events that celebrated his wife’s accomplishments after the dancer walked the Met ​Gala steps solo during the biggest night in fashion on May 6. Two weeks later, J. Lo arrived on the Atlas red carpet without her hubby by her side.

That said, Jennifer gave her family a shout out while talking to the press before heading into the premiere. Entertainment Tonight asked her who was one person she “can always trust in,” to which Jennifer replied, “One thing you can always trust in? Oh, God — family.”

On Tuesday, May 21, In Touch reported that Ben’s “old demons come out” when there’s tension in his marriage with J. Lo.

“Ben has too much on his plate, and when he faces personal adversity, the old demons come out,” the insider exclusively told In Touch of the Oscar-winning actor. “The only way he’s going to have any peace is if he and Jennifer put their stubbornness aside and focus on making each other happy.”