While Darcey Silva seemingly ended things with Georgi Rusev after season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, things clearly weren’t completely over after the TLC alum admitted to hooking up with him before her twin sister Stacey Silva’s November 2022 wedding. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Darcey and Georgi’s relationship today.

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Darcey Meet Georgi?

After roller-coaster romances with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, the Connecticut native introduced the Bulgaria native as her latest love interest on season 1 of the spinoff, which debuted in August 2020. After initially meeting online, Darcey and Georgi met in New York City for their first in-person meeting.

After starting their relationship, the pandemic struck, and the couple was forced into a long-distance relationship. Instead of living apart, Darcey and Georgi decided to move in together after just weeks of dating.

Discovery+

Unfortunately, Darcey and Georgi hit a rough patch shortly after the milestone when she found out he was still married to his ex-wife, Octavia Bellinger. The 90 Day Fiancé star also learned that a recent ex-girlfriend of Georgi had recently given birth, prompting Darcey to suspect that Georgi could be the father.

Despite their issues, Georgi proposed to Darcey after four months of dating and she said yes, In Touch confirmed in October 2020. Their engagement aired during the season finale that month.

Why Did Darcey and Georgi Break Up?

When the couple returned for season 2, their issues only continued. While Georgi’s divorce was finally legal, Darcey learned from his ex-wife that she once found Georgi on a sugar mama website.

Georgi denied that he was on a sugar mama website to find rich women and only admitted to being interested in finding a relationship with an older woman. Her suspicions about Georgi using her for her money were only heightened when she later found out that her friend had allegedly overheard Georgi call Darcey and her friends “American trash” and that he would be “out” once Darcey’s money runs out.

While a COVID-19 scare brought them close for a period of time, their relationship seemingly fizzed out after he proposed for a second time after season 3 wrapped.

In March 2022, Darcey spoke to Life & Style about her decision to leave the relationship.

“There was, you know, many months of just empty promises, and the tell-all situation just was the last that I was gonna take … no bad blood,” she explained about what changed following his second proposal. “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone … I deserve better. You know? Like I said, I wish him well … it just started feeling like things wouldn’t change.”

While she said Georgi was initially in shock over the news, she admitted that she “felt like he knew deep down” that their split was coming.

Georgi Returned for Florian and Stacey’s Wedding

While Darcey and Georgi called it quits, he was thrown into her life again during season 4 of Darcey & Stacey after Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, chose her ex as his best man at his wedding.

Despite Darcey moving on in her love life and going on dates, Georgi made a surprise visit to Darcey’s temporary home in Miami and admitted to Florian that he wanted to win Darcey back.

The former lovers agreed to a reunion, with Georgi attempting to win Darcey’s affection with a diamond bracelet — however, the interaction did not go well. She accused her ex of “taking advantage” of her and “manipulating” the situation.

When the former flames reunited for Stacey and Florian’s bachelor party weekend, their interaction didn’t go much better as the night ended with Georgi wrestling Darcey’s longtime friend Michael Benz for trying to “protect” the TLC personality.

Discovery+

While Georgi apologized to Darcey the next day, the 90 Day Fiancé alum let it slip that her friend Leslie that she and Georgi “hooked up” one of the nights he was in Miami.

“There’s one thing I kind of haven’t really told anybody and I think that’s why Georgi felt like he can kind of engage with me in New York and still linger around,” she prefaced the secret. “I felt lonely, I felt vulnerable. It was only one time.”

Are Darcey and Georgi Back Together Today?

While Darcey was committed to not going back in her past, the mom of two and Georgi were allegedly spotted fighting during a dinner date at a Miami restaurant, according to a photo uploaded by a Reddit user in January 2023, with the subject line, “Sad Georgi after a public fight with Darcey in a restaurant.”

​​After another social media user asked for more details, the original Reddit author – who did not see firsthand what happened, saying a friend of their sibling did – alleged “they started yelling at each other” during their night, adding that she said she was being “emotionally gaslit” after the staff said she wasn’t “being nice.” The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum allegedly “started accusing him of something,” then “screamed, ‘Thanks, goodbye,’ and left.”