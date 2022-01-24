She wears her heart on her sleeve! Prior to meeting her husband-to-be, Georgi Rusev, 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva was in a few serious relationships that showed her exactly what she was looking for in a long-term partner. Take a look back at the TLC personality’s dating history and find out how she found love.

Was Darcey Silva Married Before?

Before her rise to fame on reality TV, the star was married to now-ex Frank Bullock, the father of her two kids, Aspen and Aniko Bullock.

“We just felt we grew apart and [were] searching for our soulmates,” Darcey told Heavy about why they split after eight years of marriage. “My relationship with my daughters’ father is good and respectful. I’m grateful for my daughters Aniko and Aspen and always will be. We are blessed to have them. They are my beautiful blessings and my angels! I love them with all my heart and soul and so does he.”

Who Has Darcey Dated Since?

Darcey documented her long-distance relationship with Dutch boyfriend Jesse Meester on two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, detailing their tumultuous moments as well as the times they were head over heels.

TLC viewers watched the couple’s messy breakup in a 2018 episode, which ultimately led her to move on with Tom Brooks, with whom she appeared on two more seasons of the spinoff. Darcey split from Tom on season 4 because they weren’t seeing eye to eye about how they envisioned a future together.

After her breakup from Tom, Darcey connected online with a masseuse from Bulgaria named Georgi. They finally got to see each other in person in Miami during Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. By October of that year, Georgi got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

How Did Georgi Propose to Darcey?

Just months before she announced their engagement, he proposed over the summer in June 2020.

“I still feel newly engaged. I haven’t been able to really celebrate it yet with everybody. I want to be able to shout it to the world,” she told People. “It was definitely a total surprise for me. Georgi and I have a very deep connection, and I feel like in that moment I was not expecting it at all.”

He did a lot of preparation before the special moment, telling the publication, “It was really hard to find the ring, make calls, make the reservation for the boat, for dinner.”

As for their wedding venue, Darcey said she was hoping to exchange her vows on the beach, ideally in an exotic destination.

“I want family involved, his side of the family and loved ones from all over,” she said. “Maybe something intimate, beautiful and romantic here in the States first and then [abroad] as well at some point.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the men Darcey has dated.