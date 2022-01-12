90 Day’s Darcey and Stacey Spent a Lot on Plastic Surgery in Turkey: Before and After Photos, Prices

90 Day Fiancé stars Darcey and Stacey Silva underwent full plastic surgery makeovers in Turkey, which included breast augmentations, Brazilian butt lifts (known as BBLs), liposuction and more. How much did the Darcey and Stacey stars spend on their transformations? Keep reading to find out, plus see before and after photos!

The TLC twins, 47, shocked fans during season 2 of their spinoff show when they traveled across the globe to Turkey to undergo a “twin transformation.”

Darcey noted they “did a lot of research” before choosing their clinic.

“We wanted everything lifted up on our bodies,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in July 2021. “Everything’s just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything’s just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter.”

While the reality stars most likely saved money by flying overseas to get their procedures done, they still spent quite a bit at Comfort Zone Cosmetic Surgery. The clinic even provides package deals, which include a six-night stay at the all-inclusive recovery center with one guest, all meals, medications and transportation from the airport, recovery center and hospitals.

“It was like, five-star treatment,” Darcey gushed about the clinic. “We’ve had surgery in Beverly Hills in the past, and Miami too, but for us, this was different. And for us, the best experience.”

Breaking down the prices of each procedure the reality TV stars underwent, converting from GBP to USD: Rhinoplasty ($4,110), breast implants ($3,836), BBL ($4,110), Vaser lipo ($3,836), extra lipo areas, such as arms, inner thighs and chin can be added for an additional $411 a pop. In addition, the sisters also got lip lifts and the Hollywood Smile veneer package, which is priced at $6,800.

Overall, it’s likely Darcey and Stacey spent upwards of $20,000 each on their full makeovers.

Some fans expressed concern over the Connecticut natives’ dramatic transformations. After Darcey posted an add via Instagram with her new look, a Reddit thread started with the title, “Darcey should’ve stopped with the plastic surgery at the first photo. She looked so good. It’s sad she looks like this now.”

“It makes me so sad she couldn’t see how beautiful she was,” one commenter wrote. “Blame Tom for this madness,” someone else added in reference to Darcey’s ex Tom Brooks. “I am not a plastic surgery hater, but there is a limit and she has gone over it. She was so beautiful before she didn’t even need any!” another user noted.

From Darcey’s perspective, she felt like they “came back healed” from the “spiritual” journey.

“We’re the better versions of ourselves, that’s how I feel, but it starts from within,” she said. “And going there together, as twins, we bonded more, like, it was a whole experience. And I feel like we had confirmation once we left Connecticut because we were getting all these amazing signs … we just felt very protected there, we felt the history, we felt, like, freed, we felt re-birthed.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Darcey and Stacey’s plastic surgery transformation!