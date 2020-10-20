Working through it. Ant Anstead revealed he’s in a five-week “breakup recovery” program following his split from wife Christina Anstead.

“I am now on day 30 of this, and I have to say, it’s been a lifeline for me,” the Christina on the Coast star wrote via his Instagram Story. “If anyone else out there needs this, DO IT,” he added in all caps. “Swipe up for link.”

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

Christina, 37, shocked fans when she announced their breakup on September 19 after less than two years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the mother of three wrote on Instagram. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Ant, 41, went radio silent following her announcement but posted on his own account on September 26 — hinting it was Christina’s choice. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he said. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

The couple share son Hudson, 13 months, together while she shares daughter Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant also has two children from a previous marriage, Amelie, 17, and Archie, 13.

“She wants to protect the kids,” a source exclusively told In Touch following their split. “They’re her main priority right now. She doesn’t want the situation to turn into a media circus.” The insider added that a “highly publicized split” would be Christina’s “worst nightmare.”

So far, the two are living up to their promise and coparenting well. On October 16, the Wheeler Dealers host shared a video of Hudson walking and tagged his ex in the post.

That said, their uncoupling hasn’t come without a little shade. Christina recently bought a yacht and named it Aftermath. She also deleted all of their wedding photos on her Instagram.

Still, Christina recently wrote via Instagram that she’s thankful for where life has taken her. “Even after babies, divorces and engagements the show continues … ” she wrote about cohosting Flip or Flop with Tarek. “I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride. It’s been a lot of things (including bug-infested and rancid smells), but it’s never been boring.”