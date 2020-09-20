Someone to lean on. Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead‘s first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, is “being very supportive” of her amid her split from estranged second husband Ant Anstead, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Tarek was shocked too,” the insider reveals about his reaction to the couple’s breakup news. “He’s there for her and so is his fiancé, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time. Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own.”

Christina, 37, announced she and Ant, 41, were calling it quits after nearly two years of marriage via Instagram on Friday, September 18. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned a photo of her and the U.K. native walking on the beach together. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The couple started dating in October 2017, nine months after her split from Tarek, 39. The couple never announced their engagement but tied the knot in December 2018. The following March, they announced they were expecting their first child together. Christina and the Wheeler Dealers host welcomed son Hudson in September 2019.

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

Their relationship seemed to be going strong before announcing their separation, and the Craft It Yourself alum even gushed over Hudson’s “beautiful mummy” in a tribute to their son on his first birthday. But an insider revealed to Life & Style that ultimately, the couple “grew apart” which is what led to their split.

“They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor,” the insider continued, while adding, “The crazy thing is that on the outside they looked like the perfect couple. It just goes to show that you just never know what’s going on behind closed doors.”

This isn’t Christina’s first public split. Tarek and Christina went their separate ways in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. The Flipping 101 star filed for divorce in January 2017 and it was finalized in January 2018. They share two kids together, daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Tarek started dating Selling Sunset star Heather, 33, in July 2019. They got engaged on their one year anniversary.