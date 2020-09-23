What a man! Heather Rae Young gushed over fiancé Tarek El Moussa after celebrating his daughter Taylor’s milestone birthday.

The Selling Sunset star, 33, and her future husband, 39, blew kisses at the camera in a new selfie she shared on Tuesday, September 22, along with a sweet caption.

“I love the way you love me #soulmate love!!! Wait for someone that loves you for everything that you are and thinks that your imperfections are perfection,” Heather wrote, to which he replied, “‘Your imperfection is perfection.'”

Courtesy Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Tarek and Heather were all smiles while ringing in his daughter’s birthday surrounded by friends and family on September 22. He even revealed Taylor welcomed in his new lady with “open arms” in his heartfelt message on Instagram, which came two months after the couple’s engagement.

“This girl is just so special to me,” the Flip or Flop star shared with fans. “I know you see me posting photos and going on dates, but it’s so much deeper. When I was at my lowest, [Taylor] was there for me. It didn’t matter how bad it was, she would tell me she loved me and that everything was going to be OK.”

“This incredible kid is my rock and I work hard each day to make her proud,” the father of two continued. “Tay, your daddy loves you to the moon and back!!”

Meanwhile, Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Anstead (née El Moussa), took to Instagram with her own message.

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

“Happy 10th Birthday to my sweet, smart, beautiful girl,” the blonde beauty, 37, gushed. “Taylor, you light up my life and challenge me in all the best ways.” Christina said Taylor “was supposed to go to Paris with Tarek’s mom and stepdad — but because of circumstances we brought Paris to us” in a themed bash.

The TV personality’s estranged husband, Ant Anstead, wasn’t in any of her photos, but he did celebrate with a post to his Instagram Story. “10! And has perfected the perfect pinkie,” he wrote following news of his split from Christina. “Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!!”

Christina and Tarek share kids Taylor and Brayden, 5, while she and Ant share 1-year-old son Hudson.

On September 18, Christina announced her and Ant’s “difficult decision to separate” less than two years after they got married. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the HGTV star confirmed. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy.”

In light of the breakup news, Tarek has been “very supportive” of Christina, a source exclusively told In Touch. “Tarek was shocked too,” the insider said. “He’s there for her and so is his fiancé, Heather, who completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time. Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own.”