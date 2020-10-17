Proud papa! Ant Anstead shared a sweet video of son Hudson walking toward him and tagged estranged wife Christina Anstead (née El Moussa) following their split.

The motor specialist celebrated their 13-month-old’s exciting moment with his former flame, proving they are still coparenting like champs post-breakup. Ant, 41, could be heard encouraging their son to take a few more steps, saying, “Come on, come on,” and he quipped “boo” when the toddler resorted back to crawling.

Ant made sure to include Christina, 37, on the Instagram post captioned, “I love this stage …” The television presenter later shared another darling pic of their little one beaming with delight and tagged her again.

Aside from Hudson, Ant has a daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, with his ex-wife, Louise Anstead. Christina also has two children of her own, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, shared with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, 39.

Fans are glad to see Christina and Ant getting along well following her announcement about their difficult decision to separate in September.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the HGTV star wrote at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The exes exchanged their vows in December 2018 and welcomed their first child together, Hudson, in September 2019.

Christina recently shared more insight about their split and told her followers on social media that “sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans.”

“Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks,’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” the star wrote alongside her selfie on September 25. “So, while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

Christina seems to be taking her new status in stride as she purchased a beautiful yacht in early October and named it “Aftermath.”