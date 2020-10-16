Manscaping, indeed. Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young responded to fiancé Tarek El Moussa‘s ex-wife Christina Anstead after she called out his body hair (or lack thereof) in a sneak peek clip for their show, Flip or Flop.

It all started with the preview video Tarek, 39, posted to his Instagram feed. “Oh my god, something’s different — you shaved off all your body hair,” his ex, 37, told him in the clip. “We’re here to design a bathroom, not critique my beauty!” Tarek laughed.

Instagram

“Last time we were designing, your arm hair was rubbing me from here and now you’re like a bald kitten,” Christina replied, before Tarek noted, “I know, it was long! It took like 6 hours. I had a weed wacker going, had to bring a couple gardeners in. They got my back, my chest, my arms. I look good though, you should’ve seen me by the beach yesterday.”

The house flipper captioned the video post, “🙄🙄🙄 is ALL I have to say about this video. She’s just jealous cause I’m smooth!” His lady love, 33, commented on the post to own up to her involvement in the ~manscaping~ situation. “Weed wacker A.K.A. Heather,” she wrote, adding four crying-laughing emojis. “Haha yes!!” Tarek responded to his wife-to-be.

David Buchan/Shutterstock; AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Though the HGTV stars seem to have an amicable relationship two years after their divorce was finalized, it seems Christina will not be invited to Tarek’s eventual nuptials with his new bride. “No, no exes at the wedding,” Tarek told Entertainment Tonight on October 7. “Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better.” Heather added, “We have dates on hold. We’re gonna have to be strict with our list.”

The real estate developer and the sales agent have been dating since August 2019 and are planning their wedding for summer 2021 as long as the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t continue to upend their plans.

For her part, Christina announced the “difficult decision to separate” from estranged husband Ant Anstead on September 18. She and the U.K. native got married in December 2018 at their Orange County home and welcomed their first child together, Hudson, in September 2019.