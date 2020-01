Congrats are in order! A new decade means new proposals, and we couldn’t be more excited for these celebrity couples who got engaged in 2020 … so far. Of course, it’s only the first week, which means just one hunky celeb has gotten down on one knee — Wilmer Valderrama. Keep scrolling to see his adorable message to (now-fiancée) Amanda Pacheco and be sure to check back later in the year for more.