Family love! Ant Anstead’s daughter, Amelie, supported her dad amid his split from wife Christina Anstead after nearly two years of marriage.

The teen called her dad, 41, her “best friend” in a sweet comment after he broke his silence on Sunday, September 27, following the news he and the Flip or Flop star, 37, called it quits.



Courtesy Ant Anstead/Instagram

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” the U.K. native captioned a smiling black-and-white photo with his estranged wife. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

The Christina on the Coast star first broke the news about their “difficult decision to separate” via Instagram on September 18. The HGTV babe opened up more about their uncoupling days later.

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have [two] baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” Christina divulged via Instagram on September 25. “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks,’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”



The interior designer continued by noting her priorities are with her kids at the moment. “If you’ve DM me or text me — I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the ‘noise’ and focus on myself and the kids,” she wrote. “I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions/choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”

The couple wed in 2018 and welcomed son Hudson in September 2019. Christina shares kids Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa while Ant’s kids Amelie and son Archie are also from a previous marriage. Their whirlwind romance coming to an end came as a shock to fans and their inner circle alike.

“No one saw this coming … Christina and Ant just grew apart,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor.”

All in all, it wasn’t easy for either side. “It’s very sad, but they say they still love and respect each other,” the insider continued. “The conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, but they both came to the same conclusion and decided it wasn’t going to be a lifetime marriage.”

It looks like Ant will always have his daughter in his corner!