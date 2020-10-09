Ouch. Christina Anstead bought a yacht and named it “Aftermath” weeks after announcing her split from husband Ant Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast star shared an Instagram photo of herself next to the boat on Thursday, October 8. The blonde babe waved both arms in the air and held a bottle of champagne in each hand.

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

On September 19, Christina revealed their breakup in a surprising post via Instagram, noting it was a “difficult decision.” She explained, “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

A source told Life & Style there was no major cause for the breakup, they simply “just grew apart.”

“No one saw this coming,” the insider noted. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor. Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting.”

Now, it seems as though Christina has already moved on. The Flip or Flop star deleted all of her wedding photos and recently took a trip with kids Brayden, 5, and Taylor, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Christina also shares son Hudson, 1, with Ant while the Wheeler Dealers stud has two children from a previous marriage, Amelie, 17, and Archie, 13.

“She wants to protect the kids. They’re her main priority right now,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She doesn’t want the situation to turn into a media circus.” They added that a “highly publicized split” would be Christina’s “worst nightmare.”

As for Ant? He’s been leaning on Amelie and focusing on work. The teen gave her dad a jar filled with “memories” and “reasons why” his kids love him as well as several letters to open under various circumstances after their uncoupling.

Ant was clearly touched by the kind gesture and gushed about his daughter being “one of life’s special people,” calling his pride for her “endless.”

Time will tell what the future holds, but for now, Ant just wants “privacy,” he recently said on Instagram. “Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace.”